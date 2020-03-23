Saint Lucia Closes Borders to All Incoming Travellers

Written by on March 23, 2020

The Government of Saint Lucia announces the closure of Saint Lucia’s airports to all incoming commercial and private flights effective 11:59pm on Monday 23″ March 2020. All ports will be closed to all incoming travellers until Sunday April 5th 2020.

Aircraft facilitating departing passengers repatriating from Saint Lucia will be permitted. Air Cargo operations are permitted.

This is part of the Government’s efforts to contain the spread or the importation of new cases of COV1D-19 (Coronavirus).

The Government of Saint Lucia has already closed schools, imposed travel restrictions and scaled back non-essential services in an effort contain the disease.

